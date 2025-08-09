Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pentagon able to repossess arms allocated for Ukraine

2025-08-09 05:43:06
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has a policy that permits it to redirect US-made weapons intended for Ukraine back to American stockpiles, CNN reported, citing a confidential memo from Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, a known skeptic of arming Ukraine.

Although no weapons have reportedly been reclaimed under this policy so far, the memo raises concerns that Ukraine could lose billions of dollars’ worth of US military aid scheduled for delivery in the coming months and years. This adds to the uncertainty surrounding US arms shipments to Ukraine, especially ahead of a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

The memo requires Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s direct approval before sending scarce weapons, such as interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, abroad. This policy was part of the directive Hegseth used last month to pause shipments of weapons, including Patriots, due to concerns over domestic shortages—though shipments later resumed following Trump’s orders.

Trump has suggested that US arms could be supplied to Ukraine if the EU agrees to cover “100% of the cost” of the military equipment.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to denounce Western weapons deliveries to Ukraine, arguing they prolong the conflict without altering its outcome and risk drawing NATO directly into hostilities.

