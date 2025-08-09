403
Trump Announces Meeting with Putin in Alaska
(MENAFN) United States leader Donald Trump declared on Friday his intention to convene with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on August 15 in Alaska.
"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," Trump posted on Truth Social.
"Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he included.
Trump mentioned that his interaction with Putin will occur "very shortly," although he initially withheld the time and setting, explaining that he didn’t want to detract from a peace framework agreement he facilitated between Azerbaijan and Armenia, finalized earlier that day at the White House.
According to Trump, Putin expressed a desire to “meet as soon as possible.”
As part of another peace negotiation, Trump indicated that Russia and Ukraine are expected to exchange land.
"It's very complicated. But we're going to get some (territory) back, and we're going to get some switched. There'll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both, but we'll be talking about that either later, or tomorrow," he elaborated.
Trump also stated that European officials are eager to witness reconciliation between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"President Putin, I believe, wants to see peace, and Zelenskyy wants to see peace."
