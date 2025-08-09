Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Applauds Armenia, Azerbaijan Peace Deal

2025-08-09 05:17:02
(MENAFN) The European Union "warmly" embraced the preliminary endorsement on Friday of a peace accord and the formation of formal diplomatic ties between Armenia and Azerbaijan, held at the White House.

"The signing of the Political Declaration by (Armenian) Prime Minister (Nikol) Pashinyan and (Azerbaijani) President (Ilham) Aliyev, in the presence of President (Donald) Trump in the White House, is a major development for both Armenia and Azerbaijan, paving the way to lasting, sustainable peace for both countries and across the entire region, also culminating years of EU efforts," stated European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a joint announcement.

The declaration emphasized the necessity of ensuring that the agreed-upon actions are implemented promptly to secure consistent and seamless advancement toward a comprehensive normalization of diplomatic ties between Baku and Yerevan.

Referring to the persistent endeavors by Costa and von der Leyen, which encouraged Aliyev and Pashinyan to take bold measures in their bilateral relations in recent years, the message affirmed that the bloc "strongly supports" the reconciliation process.

It also conveyed the EU's willingness "to invest in regional connectivity and full opening, to benefit first and foremost populations divided by conflict legacies, and to bring the region closer to sustainable peace, stability and prosperity."

