China supports Brazil against US ‘bullying’

2025-08-09 05:07:37
(MENAFN) China has denounced the United States for imposing what it called “unsustainable” tariffs on Brazil, voicing strong support for the South American nation’s sovereignty and opposition to external interference.

The tariffs, introduced by President Donald Trump in late July, impose a 50% duty on all Brazilian goods. Washington cited Brazil’s prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro and its continued cooperation within the BRICS group as reasons for the move.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing backs Brazil in “resisting the bullying imposition of tariff measures” and strengthening Global South cooperation, especially through BRICS. In a phone call with Celso Amorim, a senior adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Wang argued that weaponizing tariffs violates the UN Charter, undermines WTO rules, and is “unpopular and unsustainable.”

Trump has been openly critical of BRICS, accusing it of trying to weaken the U.S. dollar’s global influence. Lula responded by rejecting Trump’s authority, stating he is not “the emperor of the world,” and proposed a BRICS meeting to coordinate a collective response.

The U.S. leader has also warned of possible tariffs on China, similar to a 25% hike recently placed on India, criticizing both countries for importing Russian oil. Moscow dismissed Trump’s threats, insisting sovereign nations have the right to choose their trade partners.

