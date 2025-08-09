403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China supports Brazil against US ‘bullying’
(MENAFN) China has denounced the United States for imposing what it called “unsustainable” tariffs on Brazil, voicing strong support for the South American nation’s sovereignty and opposition to external interference.
The tariffs, introduced by President Donald Trump in late July, impose a 50% duty on all Brazilian goods. Washington cited Brazil’s prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro and its continued cooperation within the BRICS group as reasons for the move.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing backs Brazil in “resisting the bullying imposition of tariff measures” and strengthening Global South cooperation, especially through BRICS. In a phone call with Celso Amorim, a senior adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Wang argued that weaponizing tariffs violates the UN Charter, undermines WTO rules, and is “unpopular and unsustainable.”
Trump has been openly critical of BRICS, accusing it of trying to weaken the U.S. dollar’s global influence. Lula responded by rejecting Trump’s authority, stating he is not “the emperor of the world,” and proposed a BRICS meeting to coordinate a collective response.
The U.S. leader has also warned of possible tariffs on China, similar to a 25% hike recently placed on India, criticizing both countries for importing Russian oil. Moscow dismissed Trump’s threats, insisting sovereign nations have the right to choose their trade partners.
The tariffs, introduced by President Donald Trump in late July, impose a 50% duty on all Brazilian goods. Washington cited Brazil’s prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro and its continued cooperation within the BRICS group as reasons for the move.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing backs Brazil in “resisting the bullying imposition of tariff measures” and strengthening Global South cooperation, especially through BRICS. In a phone call with Celso Amorim, a senior adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Wang argued that weaponizing tariffs violates the UN Charter, undermines WTO rules, and is “unpopular and unsustainable.”
Trump has been openly critical of BRICS, accusing it of trying to weaken the U.S. dollar’s global influence. Lula responded by rejecting Trump’s authority, stating he is not “the emperor of the world,” and proposed a BRICS meeting to coordinate a collective response.
The U.S. leader has also warned of possible tariffs on China, similar to a 25% hike recently placed on India, criticizing both countries for importing Russian oil. Moscow dismissed Trump’s threats, insisting sovereign nations have the right to choose their trade partners.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment