Trump’s far-reaching recent tariffs take effect
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump’s latest round of country-specific tariffs took effect at midnight Thursday, impacting almost 70 U.S. trade partners with rates ranging from 10% to 41%. The measures, first announced in April as part of Trump’s push to address what he calls unfair trade imbalances, were billed as “reciprocal” actions to secure better deals. After a 90-day pause and a later four-week delay, the final rates were confirmed last week.
Some nations saw reduced tariffs compared to April’s proposals — Madagascar’s dropped from 47% to 15% — while others faced hikes. Switzerland’s rate increased from 31% to 39%, and Syria now faces the highest duty at 41%, followed by Myanmar and Laos at 40%, Iraq at 35%, and South Africa at 30%. The UK and Brazil were each hit with 10%, though certain Brazilian goods still face a 40% tariff over alleged human rights violations. India’s rate stands at 25%, and Taiwan’s at 20%.
Announcing the move on Truth Social, Trump said: “Reciprocal tariffs take effect at midnight tonight! Billions of dollars, mostly from countries that have taken advantage of the United States for years, laughing all the way, will start flowing into the USA.”
Nations that struck trade deals with Washington since April — including the EU, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, South Korea, Pakistan, and the Philippines — received revised terms. Mexico maintained its 25% rate with a 90-day extension, while China is at 30% as negotiations continue before an August 12 deadline.
Russia remains exempt due to existing sanctions, but Trump warned he may target its trade partners if the Ukraine war continues past August 8. He also threatened to double India’s tariff to 50% later this month over its purchases of Russian oil and hinted at further duties on China.
