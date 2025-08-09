Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
WTO Revises Trade Outlook Upward

WTO Revises Trade Outlook Upward


2025-08-09 04:13:30
(MENAFN) The World Trade Organization (WTO) has adjusted its projection for worldwide trade expansion in 2025, raising it to 0.9% on Friday, while cautioning that elevated tariffs introduced by the United States will strain trade in 2026.

The earlier report from the WTO, issued after US President Donald Trump's "Independence Day" tariff declarations on April 2, anticipated a 0.2% decline in international trade this year due to those trade barriers.

This earlier projection marked a sharp decrease from the WTO's initial estimate of 2.7% growth prior to the enforcement of the tariffs.

In its updated release on Friday, the WTO revised its outlook, indicating that global commerce would expand by 0.9% in 2025 rather than shrink by 0.2%.

Nonetheless, this upward revision was primarily driven by American companies increasing purchases ahead of the tariffs taking effect.

During the first six months of this year, US import volumes rose by 11% compared to the same period last year.

A comparable pattern was noted in the import activity of other nations, spurred by apprehensions over potential countermeasures.

Despite this, WTO analysts cautioned that the recently implemented tariffs would dampen trade during the latter part of this year and into 2026.

Experts also downgraded their projection for trade growth in 2026, reducing it from 2.5% to 1.8%.

MENAFN09082025000045017167ID1109906090

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search