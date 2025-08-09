403
Lula, Modi Commit to Stronger Bilateral Ties in Phone Call
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation Thursday, underscoring their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing multilateral cooperation as global trade tensions escalate.
During the call, the two leaders discussed a range of regional and international developments, according to a statement from the Brazilian Presidency. "They recalled the goal of increasing bilateral trade to over 20 billion U.S. dollars by 2030. They also agreed to expand the scope of the agreement between Mercosur and India," the statement said.
Modi, writing on his official X account, characterized the dialogue as a productive exchange. "We are committed to deepening our strategic partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defense, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone," he posted. He also described the call as "good."
The leaders confirmed upcoming high-level visits to advance their diplomatic agenda. Lula is set to make a state visit to India in early 2026. Ahead of that, Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin will travel to India in October for a trade monitoring mechanism meeting, accompanied by ministers and a delegation of business leaders.
The conversation also included coordination within the BRICS framework. Lula and Modi reviewed outcomes from the recent BRICS summit hosted in Brazil and discussed India’s preparations for its forthcoming presidency of the bloc.
The bilateral engagement comes just days after the United States announced significant tariff hikes on imports from both Brazil and India, raising concerns over protectionist shifts in global trade policy.
