Trump Administration Reconsiders National Climate Reports
(MENAFN) The Trump administration intends to evaluate and potentially modify the United States’ official climate science evaluations, according to the nation’s energy chief.
In an interview, Chris Wright stated that the National Climate Assessments were removed from government platforms “because we’re reviewing them.”
“We will come out with updated reports on those and with comments on those,” he mentioned.
Authorized by Congress, the National Climate Assessments have been published five times since the year 2000.
Assembled by numerous volunteer researchers and subjected to thorough scholarly review, these governmental documents describe how climate change has influenced every US area so far and deliver current scientific outlooks.
Wright argued that prior assessments were driven by political motives, asserting they “are not fair assessments of the data.”
He also noted that former evaluations of climate change, including the 2018 edition from President Donald Trump’s initial term, did not provide “a reasonable representation of broad climate science.”
His statements came after the Trump administration’s April move to remove more than 400 specialists who had started work on the sixth National Climate Assessment, planned for publication in late 2027 or early 2028.
This action is the latest example of the administration’s broader effort to minimize climate science, as it continues to advocate for fossil fuel use while reducing support and investment for sustainable energy.
Recently, the Department of Energy shared an image of coal on X, captioned: “She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment.”
