Working On Something To Showcase The Essence, Depth And Immersive World We Are Creating In SSMB29, Says S S Rajamouli

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (IANS) Pointing out that the story and scope of his upcoming magnum opus with actor Mahesh Babu, tentatively being referred to as SSMB29, was so vast that mere pictures or press conferences would not do it justice, ace director SS Rajamouli on Saturday disclosed that the team was working on something to showcase the essence, depth and immersive world they were creating and that this would be revealed in November this year.

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday on Saturday, Rajamouli took to his X timeline to post the message that read, "Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film.

"However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make ita NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience."

The film has consistently been in the news in recent times for a number of reasons.

One of them is that actor Mahesh Babu will be seen performing all the stunts in the film himself without opting for a body double. The grapevine has it that the actor will not be opting for a body double while performing stunts in this film.

Interestingly, S S Rajamouli has chosen to work with a different cinematographer for this film instead of his favourite cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar.

It may be recalled that KK Senthil Kumar was the cinematographer for a number of blockbusters that Rajamouli directed including films like Magadheera, Baahubali -The Beginning and RRR.

A considerable portion of SSMB29, which is being made on a lavish budget, was shot at Odisha. The film, apart from Mahesh Babu, features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others. The film, an action adventure with some amount of history and mythology, is expected to be released in 2027.