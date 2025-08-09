403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, Russia Seek Deal to Pause Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) The United States and Russia are reportedly striving to broker an arrangement to pause the ongoing conflict in Ukraine—one that would effectively cement Russia’s control over territories it has seized during the war, according to a news agency on Friday.
Referencing sources with knowledge of the discussions, the report stated that American and Russian representatives are negotiating a potential understanding on territorial boundaries for an upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, "as early as next week."
The U.S. is attempting to secure backing from Ukraine and European partners for the proposal, although success is far from guaranteed, the sources noted.
Putin is insisting that Ukraine relinquish the entire eastern Donbas region along with Crimea, which Moscow "illegally annexed" in 2014.
This would entail Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordering a pullback of forces from parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces that are still under Kyiv’s control—effectively delivering a strategic win to Russia that its military has been unable to secure on the battlefield since the invasion began in February 2022, the article reported.
As part of the possible arrangement, Russia would stop its attacks in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia areas of Ukraine, maintaining current frontlines, the sources said.
However, they also warned that the conditions and structure of the proposed pact are "still in flux and could still change."
The intent behind the deal is to pause the hostilities and initiate a ceasefire, leading to formal negotiations on a lasting resolution to the war, the report indicated.
It remains uncertain whether Putin would consent to attend a three-way summit with Trump and Zelenskyy next week, according to the same report.
Referencing sources with knowledge of the discussions, the report stated that American and Russian representatives are negotiating a potential understanding on territorial boundaries for an upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, "as early as next week."
The U.S. is attempting to secure backing from Ukraine and European partners for the proposal, although success is far from guaranteed, the sources noted.
Putin is insisting that Ukraine relinquish the entire eastern Donbas region along with Crimea, which Moscow "illegally annexed" in 2014.
This would entail Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordering a pullback of forces from parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces that are still under Kyiv’s control—effectively delivering a strategic win to Russia that its military has been unable to secure on the battlefield since the invasion began in February 2022, the article reported.
As part of the possible arrangement, Russia would stop its attacks in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia areas of Ukraine, maintaining current frontlines, the sources said.
However, they also warned that the conditions and structure of the proposed pact are "still in flux and could still change."
The intent behind the deal is to pause the hostilities and initiate a ceasefire, leading to formal negotiations on a lasting resolution to the war, the report indicated.
It remains uncertain whether Putin would consent to attend a three-way summit with Trump and Zelenskyy next week, according to the same report.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment