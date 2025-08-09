Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Riyadh Praises Trump-Mediated South Caucasus Peace Agreement

2025-08-09 02:05:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The historic meeting in Washington on the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia has also delighted the friendly Muslim country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Describing as a highly positive development the fact that, after thirty years of occupation and hostility, the parties have come together in the U.S. capital, Saudi Arabia issued an official statement on the matter.

Azernews reports that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia particularly praised the peace meeting for having been held through the mediation of the United States, calling it commendable.

The Foreign Ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcome of the announcement of a peace agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and commends the United States of America for sponsoring this agreement, according to the post shared on official X .

