Riyadh Praises Trump-Mediated South Caucasus Peace Agreement
Azernews reports that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia particularly praised the peace meeting for having been held through the mediation of the United States, calling it commendable.
The Foreign Ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcome of the announcement of a peace agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and commends the United States of America for sponsoring this agreement, according to the post shared on official X .
