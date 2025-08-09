Tight Security Arrangements To Stop Protesters In Their Tracks During March To Bengal Secretariat

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 9 (IANS) The West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police have made tight security arrangements and have imposed traffic restrictions since early Saturday morning amid the 'Nabanna Avijan (march to the state secretariat)' later in the day, on the first anniversary of the R.G. Kar rape and murder tragedy.

The main idea is to stop the protestors in their tracks, quite at a distance from the state secretariat located at Mandirtala in Kolkata, adjacent to Howrah District.

Kolkata Police said that traffic will be restricted on several roads in Kolkata till 10 P.M. on Saturday. During that period, all types of goods vehicles, except emergency services, will not be allowed on these roads.

As per the instructions from Lalbazar (Kolkata police headquarters), traffic will be restricted on Vidyasagar Setu, Kidderpore Road, Taratala Road, Circular Garden Reach Road, and Hyde Road.

Traffic will be restricted on Jawaharlal Nehru Road, RR Avenue, Red Road, Dufferin Road, Mayo Road, AJC Bose Road, SN Banerjee Road, MG Road, Brabourne Road, and Howrah Bridge.

Meanwhile, the police have already started preparations to stop the Nabanna march.

Steel barricades, containers, and water cannons have been put in place at various places to block the protesters in their tracks. Barricades have been set up at many places.

According to police sources, barricades have been placed on all roads leading to the Vidyasagar bridge to prevent any processions towards Nabanna.

Aluminum guardrails have been installed on Turf View Road, Hastings Mazar, Furlong Gate, and Kidderpore Road.

Meanwhile, Howrah City Police are maintaining strict vigil, and security measures have been tightened around roads that lead to the state secretariat. Barricades have been set up at several places, including Foreshore Road, Kazipara, and Santragachi in Howrah.

The parents of the victim have given the Nabanna Abhijan call for August 9 and appealed to all political parties, except the ruling Trinamool Congress, to join in the procession without their flags, demanding justice for their daughter on her death anniversary.

The body of the victim was recovered from a seminar hall within the hospital premises on the morning of August 9.

While the sole convict in the case and civic volunteer Sanjay Roy has already been sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court, even after a year, the Central Bureau of Investigation has been unable to complete its investigation into the alleged“larger conspiracy” behind the crime.