MENAFN - USA Art News) Prepare your travel plans for a journey through the world of art! We've curated a selection of key Exhibitions to See in Europe and the USA during the Second Half 2025 Exhibitions season. From the elegance of haute couture to groundbreaking 20th-century painting and iconic photography, our guide covers the Must-See Exhibitions 2025 in Paris, London, Madrid, New York, and beyond. Discover the Upcoming Exhibitions 2025 featuring the fashion legacy of Paul Poiret, a captivating dialogue between Yves Saint Laurent and photography, and the powerful artistic visions of Kiefer and Van Gogh. Get ready to explore the most anticipated Art Exhibitions 2025!

FRANCE

“Paul Poiret. Fashion is a Feast” – A Highlight of Art Exhibitions 2025 in Paris

WHEN: June 25, 2025 – January 11, 2026

WHERE: Paris, Musée des Arts Décoratifs

Immerse yourself in the world of luxury and innovation at the“Paul Poiret. Fashion is a Feast” exhibition, one of the Must-See Exhibitions 2025 in Paris. This Art Exhibition 2025 showcases Poiret's revolutionary impact on fashion, exploring his theatrical designs and complete freedom of self-expression. As one of the most anticipated Upcoming Exhibitions 2025, it features 550 exhibits, including dresses, capes, perfumes, and sketches. Experience the transition from Art Nouveau to Modernism and understand the roots of haute couture at this premier Exhibition to See.

Georges Lepape,“Paul Poiret's Objects as Seen by Georges Lepape”, 1911. Courtesy of the Press Service of the Museum of Decorative Arts

“Yves Saint Laurent and Photography” – One of the Highly Anticipated Exhibitions to See in 2025

WHEN: July 7 – October 5, 2025

WHERE: Paris, Musée Yves Saint Laurent

Yves Saint Laurent's legacy is inextricably linked to the photographers who captured his groundbreaking designs. This Exhibition 2025 offers a rare opportunity to see fashion through the eyes of masters like Helmut Newton and Peter Lindbergh. As one of the Upcoming Exhibitions 2025,“Yves Saint Laurent and Photography” explores the mutual influence of fashion and photography, showcasing iconic images that defined an era. Don't miss this unique Art Exhibition 2025!

“Clinamen” – A Unique Art Installation Among the Upcoming Exhibitions 2025

WHEN: June 10 – October 6, 2025

WHERE: Paris, Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection

For those seeking something beyond traditional art,“Clinamen” offers a compelling dialogue between art, architecture, and the concept of movement. This unique installation is a must-see among the Exhibitions to See during the Second Half 2025 Exhibitions. Experience the poetry of physics as light, shadow, and rhythm come together in a meditative performance. This is truly one of the unique Art Exhibitions 2025.

“Christian Lacroix on Stage” – A Theatrical Gem Among Upcoming Exhibitions 2025

WHEN: April 5, 2025 – January 4, 2026

WHERE: Moulins, National Center of Stage Costume

Christian Lacroix's signature style transcends fashion, extending into the realm of theater. This exhibition, dedicated specifically to his stage work, is a gem among the Upcoming Exhibitions 2025. Explore 140 costumes, sketches, and archives spanning from 1985 to the present, showcasing Lacroix's passion for fashion history and theatrical performance. See this stunning Art Exhibition 2025 to get a feel for how artistic intuition becomes part of the drama!

ITALY

Fra Angelico: A Must-See Art Exhibition 2025 in Florence

WHEN: September 26, 2025 – January 25, 2026

WHERE: Florence, Palazzo Strozzi Foundation

Delve into the Renaissance with the Fra Angelico exhibition, a Must-See Art Exhibition 2025 in Florence. This Exhibition 2025 showcases the frescoes and altarpieces of one of the era's most influential artists. Explore works by Fra Angelico and his followers, offering a snapshot of the cultural life of the late Renaissance. This Art Exhibition 2025 highlights the visual language that influenced Giotto, Masaccio, and other masters.

“Man Ray. Shapes of Light”: An Innovative Art Exhibition 2025 in Milan

WHEN: September 24, 2025 – January 11, 2026

WHERE: Milan, Palazzo Reale

Discover the groundbreaking work of Man Ray at the“Shapes of Light” exhibition, one of the Art Exhibitions 2025 not to be missed in Milan. This Exhibition 2025 presents Man Ray as an avant-gardist and innovator of visual language, showcasing his photogravures, portraits, and experimental objects. Witness the famous rayography and rare behind-the-scenes glimpses of theater and cinema at this Must-See Exhibition 2025.

“Giorgio Armani Privé 2005–2025: Twenty Years of Haute Couture” – A Milestone Exhibition to See in Milan

WHEN: May 21 – December 28, 2025 (closed August 11–26)

WHERE: Milan, Armani/Silos Museum

Celebrate 20 years of Giorgio Armani Privé at this milestone Exhibition to See in Milan. This Exhibition 2025 explores the evolution of Armani's aesthetics, from strict minimalism to sparkling decorative solutions. Witness the influence of Armani on the style of red carpets and delve into the history of haute couture at this Must-See Exhibition 2025.

UNITED KINGDOM

“Kiefer / Van Gogh”: A Powerful Art Exhibition 2025 at the Royal Academy, London

WHEN: June 28 – October 26, 2025

WHERE: London, Royal Academy

Experience a powerful visual dialogue between Anselm Kiefer and Vincent Van Gogh at this Art Exhibition 2025 in London. This Exhibition 2025 presents a unique juxtaposition of passionate Impressionism and silent abstraction, showcasing the intense brushstrokes of Van Gogh and the sculpted forms of Kiefer. This is a Must-See Exhibition 2025 for those seeking an exploration of color, matter, and emotion.

Gianni Versace Retrospective: A Must-See Fashion Exhibition 2025 in London

WHEN: July 16, 2025 – March 1, 2026

WHERE: London, Arches London Bridge Exhibition Centre

Step into the glamorous world of Versace at this retrospective exhibition, a Must-See Fashion Exhibition 2025 in London. This Exhibition 2025 opens the Gianni Versace archives, showcasing hand-sewn dresses, sculptural costumes, and iconic looks created for Janet Jackson, Madonna, and Princess Diana. A bold and dramatic presentation makes this one of the most memorable Exhibitions to See.

SPAIN

“Barbara Kruger: Another Day. Another Night”: A Provocative Art Exhibition 2025 in Bilbao

WHEN: June 24 – September 11, 2025

WHERE: Bilbao, Guggenheim Museum

Engage with Kruger's visual aggression and media expression of modernity at this Art Exhibition 2025 in Bilbao. The Guggenheim provides the perfect backdrop for her slogans and graphics, animating the space with quotes about power, consumption, and identity. This Exhibition to See challenges visitors to question who shapes reality and controls it.

“Balenciaga. Subtleties of Dialogue”: A Fashion Exhibition 2025 in Getaria

WHEN: May 23, 2025 – January 11, 2026

WHERE: Getaria, Cristóbal Balenciaga Museum

Pay tribute to the master who redefined clothing silhouettes at this Fashion Exhibition 2025 in Getaria. Structured as a dialogue with art, this Exhibition 2025 showcases abstract forms alongside sculptural dresses, minimalism with historical tradition. Discover how Cristóbal Balenciaga rethought the Basque weaving tradition and transformed it into the language of haute couture at this unique Exhibition to See.

GERMANY

“Philip Montgomery. American Mirrors”: A Photographic Art Exhibition 2025 in Hamburg

WHEN: November 28, 2025 – May 10, 2026

WHERE: Hamburg, Deichtorhallen, German House of Photography

Witness a photographic manifesto on socio-critical themes at this Art Exhibition 2025 in Hamburg. This Exhibition 2025 presents a series of powerful photographs capturing protests, ruins, and American urban landscapes. Structured as a visual chronicle of crisis,“American Mirrors” offers a poignant reflection on contemporary society and is one of the Exhibitions to See in Germany.

USA

“Charles Gaines: Night/Crimes”: A Thought-Provoking Art Exhibition 2025 in Chicago

WHEN: August 9, 2025 – February 1, 2026

WHERE: Chicago, Art Institute

Explore the complex themes of memory, loss, and social injustice at this thought-provoking Art Exhibition 2025 in Chicago. Charles Gaines uses archival materials, court files, and radio noise to create visual abstractions referring to real events – murders, protests, and tragedies. With each mirrored background or monochrome chain of letters, you see not just an art object, but a blind spot of culture that the viewer is obliged to explore. Make sure to add this to your list of Exhibitions to See.