Tinygemsbreaks SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) Launches Sports Studios With GOATS Entertainment In Revenue-Driven Content Partnership

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) , through its original content division Sports Studios Ltd, has entered a co-production alliance with GOATS Entertainment, the premium storytelling brand co-founded by filmmaker Kevin Kaufman and entertainment executive Joe DiMuro. The partnership will transform the legacies of elite athletes into monetizable assets through docuseries, exclusive merchandise, global fan activations, and immersive storytelling, driving high-margin revenue streams across OTT, e-commerce, experiential, and licensing channels. GOATS brings an archive of over 90,000 iconic sports photographs by Walter Iooss Jr. and exclusive filmed interviews with more than 25 legendary athletes, including Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods, Joe Montana, and Chris Evert. Initial projects include Footballers Live, a behind-the-scenes look at professional footballers, and SAS Unscripted with Ant Middleton, a military competition series filmed in the UAE. Revenue initiatives will span premium content, exclusive streaming rights, limited-edition collectibles, branded partnerships, and live events in key global markets.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports, Concerts, and Lottery. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

