Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Video: Light Summer Rain In Northern Qatar On August 8

2025-08-08 07:15:00
The Peninsula Online

Doha: Abu Sidra in northern part of Qatar received light rain today, August 8.

Tomorrow, August 9, there is a possibility that the country will experience light rain that may be thundery at times, according to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

Hot to very hot weather conditions will continue tomorrow during daytime in most parts of the country, while some places will witness blowing dust.

QMD also warns of strong wind and poor horizontal visibility inshore.

