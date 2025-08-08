Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

2025-08-08 07:09:21
Amman, August 8 (Petra)-- Despite the severe military restrictions placed on entry by the occupation authority, thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.
Despite the Israeli occupation forces' limitations on the streets of occupied Jerusalem, the Old City, and the mosque, the Jerusalem Islamic Awqaf Department estimated in a statement that some 40,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
According to the Department, the occupying forces stopped worshipers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayer, verified their identification, and detained several young males.
Worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque is still severely restricted by the occupying forces, particularly on Fridays.

