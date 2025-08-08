Mandatory Evacuation Of Families With Children Begins In 19 More Settlements Of Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The order applies to the settlements of Yarova, Brusivka, Vovchyi Yar, Derylove, Dibrova, Zakitne, Kalenyky, Korovii Yar, Kryva Luka, Krymky, Lozove, Ozerne, Oleksandrivka, Serednie, Sosnove, Staryi Karavan, Rubtsi, Shchurove and Yatskivka of the Lyman community.

The decision was made at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations of the Donetsk region.

According to Filashkin, a total of 109 children currently remain in these settlements.

The regional governor instructed structural unit leaders and local authorities, together with law enforcement, to promptly organize the evacuation of families with children and ensure proper living conditions for them in safer areas of Ukraine.

Filashkin stressed that remaining in the Donetsk region poses a constant danger and urged residents to leave while it is still possible.