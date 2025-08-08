Foreign Ministers Of Ukraine, Moldova, Romania Sign Joint Statement In Chernivtsi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I am especially pleased that Chernivtsi is hosting today's ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-Moldova-Romania triangle. This format was launched in 2022, and since then it has grown into systematic cooperation between us. This June, the first meeting at the level of the countries' leaders took place in Odesa, and just now my fellow ministers and I concluded the fourth round of our political consultations. For the first time in the history of this format, our colleagues from Lithuania and Poland joined us online, and we are grateful to our friends Radoslaw Sikorski and Kęstutis Budrys for participating virtually in today's meeting. This practice will continue - it's a 'plus format,' and it has proven its worth. Today we had a very substantive discussion across the entire spectrum of the agenda," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said after signing the joint document.

He noted that the ministers agreed to appoint regional coordinators for the format. These coordinators will set the frequency of meetings and summits, prepare agendas, and define clear joint tasks and projects.

Ukrainian, Moldovan, Romanian foreign ministers meet in Chernivtsi

Sybiha also said that the next meeting of the foreign ministers will take place in Romania. From now on, the format will be called the "Odesa Triangle," as Odesa was the city where both the first foreign ministers' meeting and the first presidential meeting of the three countries were held.

The foreign ministers of Moldova and Romania, who attended the meeting, spoke about joint projects to develop border infrastructure. In particular, Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said that documentation had already been prepared for the construction of four bridges over the Prut River on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

Meanwhile, Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Toiu noted that in December this year, a bridge over the Tysa River on the Ukrainian-Romanian border is expected to open.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here .