Nawrocki Will Not Be Pro-Ukrainian President, His Priority Will Be Domestic Policy Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yevhen Mahda, Director of the Institute of World Policy, said this in a comment to Ukrinform following an expert discussion titled "Poland and Ukraine in the Fight Against Kremlin Propaganda" held in Kyiv on August 7.

"Like many politicians, during the campaign Nawrocki said things that resonated with his voters. But now he may act differently, guided by his own interests. We need to wait for concrete steps – for example, whether he will visit Ukraine before the end of 2025," Mahda said.

According to the expert, Poland is currently facing a coalition crisis, and Nawrocki, using his presidential powers, will seek to strengthen his position domestically.

At the same time, Mahda stressed that Ukraine should think about how to remain a priority in Poland's eastern policy, especially given the challenges related to Ukrainian refugees.

"This is not only a reality but also a serious challenge for Polish society, which is no longer monoethnic," he added.

The expert also cautioned against dividing Polish politicians into "pro-Ukrainian" and "not pro-Ukrainian" camps: "All Polish politicians are pro-Polish. That's normal – they just have different ideologies."

Nawrocki was sworn in before the National Assembly (a joint session of the Sejm and Senate) on August 6.

In his first conversation with Nawrocki, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that Poland would remain a reliable partner and ally of Ukraine.

Photo: facebook/Karol Nawrocki