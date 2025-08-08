Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Should Move Forward In EU Accession Talks Together With Moldova Zelensky

2025-08-08 07:08:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

"In Ukraine, we have done a lot to ensure that Moldova stands alongside us on the European path. We are helping stabilize the situation inside Moldova so that Russian interference does not succeed. We are helping ensure the stable operation of Moldova's energy sector. At the time, we insisted that Moldova deserved to be granted candidate status. And our position now is equally based on fairness and real merit," he added.

Zelensky recalled that Ukraine had done everything necessary to open the first cluster in the negotiations on joining the European Union.

"Europe recognizes this. That is why any artificial pauses, any artificial separations will only harm Europe. Ukraine and Moldova must move forward together in the negotiation process. I thank all the leaders and all the countries, the European Union, for supporting us in this, for supporting the rules in Europe," Zelensky said.

