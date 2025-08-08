Tusk Predicts Freeze In Hostilities In Ukraine In Near Future

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this during a press conference in northern Poland on Friday, August 8, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He noted that he had a lengthy conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I said several days ago: there are certain signals, and my intuition tells me that a freeze in the conflict (I don't want to say the end of the war) may be a near-term rather than a distant prospect," Tusk said.

Tusk sees 'many signs' war in Ukraine may soon be suspended

He recalled that today marks the expiration of the ultimatum (from U.S. President Donald Tusk to Russia – ed.), and in this context Zelensky is "a very cautious optimist."

"It is important for the Ukrainian side that Europe, including Poland, take part in planning the future truce and later peace. We also very much want peace to prevail in our region, as this will also positively affect our security and investment opportunities, since it is well known that where there is war, there is far less investment," Tusk said.

Photo: Kancelaria Premiera