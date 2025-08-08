Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tusk Predicts Freeze In Hostilities In Ukraine In Near Future

Tusk Predicts Freeze In Hostilities In Ukraine In Near Future


2025-08-08 07:08:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this during a press conference in northern Poland on Friday, August 8, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He noted that he had a lengthy conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I said several days ago: there are certain signals, and my intuition tells me that a freeze in the conflict (I don't want to say the end of the war) may be a near-term rather than a distant prospect," Tusk said.

Read also: Tusk sees 'many signs' war in Ukraine may soon be suspended

He recalled that today marks the expiration of the ultimatum (from U.S. President Donald Tusk to Russia – ed.), and in this context Zelensky is "a very cautious optimist."

"It is important for the Ukrainian side that Europe, including Poland, take part in planning the future truce and later peace. We also very much want peace to prevail in our region, as this will also positively affect our security and investment opportunities, since it is well known that where there is war, there is far less investment," Tusk said.

Photo: Kancelaria Premiera

MENAFN08082025000193011044ID1109905349

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search