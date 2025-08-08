Trump Admits 'Swapping Of Territories' In Ukraine-Russia Deal
"We're actually looking to get some back, and some swapping. It's complicated, actually. Nothing is easy. It's very complicated," Trump said.
In this context, he added, " But we're going to get some back. We're going to get some switched. There'll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both, but we'll be talking about that either later or tomorrow or whatever."
The deadline for the ultimatum President Donald Trump gave to Russia expired on Friday, August 8. He had demanded that Russia agree to a peace deal, threatening economic sanctions and tariffs if they did not comply. However, the U.S. has yet to announce any such measures against Russia.
Photo: The White House
