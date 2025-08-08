Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage On NU Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS)
Key Takeaways:
- Q2 adj. EPS of $0.43 exceeded guidance; adj. net income grew 103.5% y/y. Achieved net cash position ahead of schedule; Rhyz Manufacturing revenue up 17% y/y. Latin America revenue up 107% y/y; India expansion and Prysm iO device launch on track.
