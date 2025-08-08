Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage On NU Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS)


2025-08-08 07:07:46
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS). NUS reported revenue, adj Net Income, and adj EPS of $386.1M, $21.1M, and $0.43, respectively. Revenue was at the high end of the guidance range, which was $355.0M to $390.0M. Of note was the Rhyz Manufacturing segment which saw 17% year over year revenue growth. EPS outpaced guidance by a significant amount, which was in the range of $0.20 to $0.30. Gross margin was 68.8% for the quarter, reflecting a quarter-over-quarter expansion of 106 bps from 1Q25. This quarter's strong performance was driven by a focus on growing revenue along with operational optimization efforts leading to the strong year-over-year growth of Adj. Net Income of 103.5%. We are encouraged by the continued NI margin expansion as the Company positions itself for a solid 2Q25.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .

Key Takeaways:

  • Q2 adj. EPS of $0.43 exceeded guidance; adj. net income grew 103.5% y/y.
  • Achieved net cash position ahead of schedule; Rhyz Manufacturing revenue up 17% y/y.
  • Latin America revenue up 107% y/y; India expansion and Prysm iO device launch on track.



Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

MENAFN08082025004218003983ID1109905326

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search