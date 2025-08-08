Vortex Companies Promotes Ram Vela To Chief Strategy Officer To Lead Corporate Growth And Global Transformation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Vela previously served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Analytics, where he focused exclusively on executing the Company's acquisition strategy. He has been instrumental in expanding Vortex's service and product portfolio, integrating these businesses, and fostering a culture of innovation across all business units.

"Ram has always been a catalyst and visionary within Vortex-anticipating industry shifts and charting a path forward to help us stay ahead of the curve," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "His ability to bridge the technical and commercial sides of our business makes him uniquely suited to lead our strategic direction as we scale and evolve."

As CSO, Vela will focus on identifying new market opportunities and strategic partnerships, supporting M&A initiatives, and accelerating the integration of advanced technologies that align with Vortex's mission to renew critical infrastructure with minimal disruption.

"I'm honored to have been considered for this role at such a pivotal inflection point for Vortex," said Vela. "We have a bold vision, exceptional talent, and industry-leading solutions-and I'm excited to help guide our next phase of growth and transformation."

Vela's promotion marks another milestone in Vortex Companies' continued advancement as a technology-forward global infrastructure solutions provider.

About Vortex Companies

Celebrating 10 years in the industry, Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, offering advanced technologies and turnkey services for municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. With 29 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in the rehabilitation of manholes, pipes, and structures; the manufacture of specialty mortars, polymeric coatings, resins, and CIPP liners; and the development and distribution of sewer robotics, UV technologies, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Vortex Companies