Ray Dalio Warns Borrowings Will Surge If Incomes Fail To Keep Up With Debt Growth

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio on Friday warned that if income growth fails to keep up with that of debt, the economy could find itself in a circular trap that goes from high to“unsustainably high debt.”

“If incomes fail to grow as quickly as debt and debt service, the ratio of debts to incomes will mechanically grow, which will require increased borrowing to service debt as well as to spend,” Dalio explained, in a post on X.

Ray Dalio's post on X | @RayDalio/X

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.