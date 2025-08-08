AI + NEAR Turns Attention Into Income

People are tired of feeding platforms free labor. ConsumerFi says the quiet part out loud and hands users a cut.

It already ran the experiment in gaming with Playember and paid hundreds of thousands, proving incentives beat empty points and streaks. Now the plan scales past one app into daily life, where time and data finally get a price tag you control. Two pieces make it work.

The Consumer Graph collects a portable profile under user ownership, mixing social presence, transactions, and digital history with permissions you set. On top, AI agents handle routine work and deliver guidance that actually matches your context, not a generic feed. That is where AI shows up as a tool, not a buzzword, and the value lands with the person who created it.

The rails matter too, which is why NEAR (NEAR) sits under the hood. The chain hides blockchain noise, keeps latency low, and lets apps hop across chains without sending people on a wallet tour. Immutability helps verify media in a world that keeps faking everything, and fees stay low enough that onramps do not feel like a tax.

The rollout stays invite only for now so the experience does not fall apart under the first crowd surge. Partners like Ethos keep the pipeline full while the team pressure tests flows and fixes edge cases before the internet tries to break them. Practical use shows up early.

Creators mint branded assistants that deliver paid advice to fans who actually asked, and newcomers tap ready made strategies without installing five extensions. ConsumerFi anchors the incentives, NEAR supplies the speed, and AI makes the interface feel like a service instead of a chore.

If the loop holds, creators get paid on time, users keep control of their data, and nobody begs an algorithm for reach. If it slips, the telemetry is public and the product will adjust in days, not quarters. Either way, NEAR gives ConsumerFi a street grid built for people, not dashboards, and the model reads like something normal humans might actually use.

