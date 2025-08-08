Zelensky Announces New Sanctions Against Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this in an evening video address on Telegram , according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Today, I approved several new sanctions packages for Ukraine, and the relevant decisions will be made shortly. I held a special meeting with government officials and my Office team regarding our work in Europe with partners in the European Union and European countries outside the EU. Several fundamental issues were discussed.”

The President stressed that the sanctions imposed have effectively hit the Russian economy.

"Russia does not care about human losses. They block all information about their losses, but they cannot block objective reality. What the Russian economy is feeling, how Russian enterprises are ceasing operations, how Russian logistics is suffering losses. The sanctions can work exactly as we need them to. Today, I want to thank the whole world for helping us and helping to end the war," the President added.

Updating...