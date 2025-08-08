Zelensky Announces New Sanctions Against Russia
“Today, I approved several new sanctions packages for Ukraine, and the relevant decisions will be made shortly. I held a special meeting with government officials and my Office team regarding our work in Europe with partners in the European Union and European countries outside the EU. Several fundamental issues were discussed.”
The President stressed that the sanctions imposed have effectively hit the Russian economy.
"Russia does not care about human losses. They block all information about their losses, but they cannot block objective reality. What the Russian economy is feeling, how Russian enterprises are ceasing operations, how Russian logistics is suffering losses. The sanctions can work exactly as we need them to. Today, I want to thank the whole world for helping us and helping to end the war," the President added.
Updating...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment