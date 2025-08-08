Through Strategic Partnership With Juffali Automotive Company, Smart Expands Its Global Footprint To The 39Th Market By Entering Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - GetNews) . smart announces strategic partnership with Juffali Automotive Company, a leading automotive distributor in Saudi Arabia and Mercedes-Benz's official partner since 1959, marking its entry into Saudi Arabia, smart's 39th global market and 5th in the Middle East region

. The collaboration will leverage Juffali's established network of seven showrooms across key Saudi cities

. All three models – smart #1, #3, and #5 – will be available to Saudi consumers in the second half of 2025

Smart is strengthening its Middle East presence with today's announcement of its entry into the Saudi Arabian market through a strategic partnership with Juffali Automotive Company, a prestigious automotive distributor with over six decades of experience representing Mercedes-Benz in the country. As smart designates 2025 as its "year of enhancing global operations," this milestone expands the brand's global footprint to 39 markets across diverse regions including China, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and Latin America.

Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart, said: "There's something truly exhilarating about entering a new market for the first time – it never gets old for me. 'open your mind' encourages us to embrace new perspectives and boldly pursue the 'power of firsts,' and our entry into Saudi Arabia perfectly exemplifies this spirit. This country represents not only one of the region's economic powerhouses but also a market increasingly focused on sustainable mobility solutions. We're thrilled to work closely with Juffali to introduce Saudi consumers to smart's distinctive blend of premium design and intelligent urban mobility."

Saudi Arabia presents a compelling opportunity for premium electric mobility. Consumers show a strong affinity for German automotive engineering, particularly Mercedes-Benz's heritage of premium quality and reliability, creating an ideal foundation for smart's entry. While the country's EV market is still in its early stages, market analysts project EV penetration will surge to 15.9% by 2030. smart's products resonate perfectly with this transition toward sustainable mobility solutions.

Juffali Automotive Company has built a solid reputation in Saudi Arabia over the past six decades as the general distributor of Mercedes-Benz. With seven showrooms across Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Abha, it is known for delivering exceptional customer experiences that align perfectly with smart's premium positioning.

A spokesperson from Juffali Automotive Company, emphasized: "Introducing smart to the Saudi market represents an exciting new chapter in our automotive portfolio. These vehicles offer precisely what Saudi customers are increasingly seeking – sophisticated urban mobility combined with intelligent technology. We look forward to showcasing the smart lineup across our network of showrooms, providing our customers with truly forward-thinking mobility options."

Saudi consumers will experience smart's complete all-electric SUV portfolio in the second half of 2025. The rollout will feature three distinct models: the smart #1 (compact SUV) and #3 (coupé), alongside the all-new smart #5. The smart #5 marks the brand's bold expansion into the premium mid-size SUV category, positioned as a contemporary adventurer. With this comprehensive lineup, smart is well-prepared to meet the diverse needs and preferences of Saudi customers.

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 1990s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In late 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group officially established smart global joint venture.

From 2019 to 2024, after the comprehensive renewal of its brand, products, and business model, smart successfully achieved the strategic objectives set for its initial five-year phase. Adhering steadfastly to the "China-Europe, Dual Home" global development strategy, smart has transformed into a leading premium all-electric intelligent automotive brand. It now boasts an expanding product matrix and a global footprint spanning around 40 countries and regions. In 2025, smart aims to boost its global business operations.