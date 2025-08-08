403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish FM To Visit Egypt For High-Level Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (with photos)
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit Egypt on Saturday and meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Fidan will discuss bilateral issues and regional developments, with emphasis on the situation in Gaza Strip which has been subjected to a genocide by the Israeli entity over the past 22 months, the Turkish foreign ministry sources said on Friday.
In addition to addressing the latest developments in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.
The Turkish minister expected to emphasize that Israel's recent actions aiming to annex Gaza and undermine the two-state solution represent the biggest obstacle to regional peace and stability.
The outcomes of the International Conference on Palestine, held in New York on July 28-30 with Turkey's participation, will be also reviewed, according to the sources.
The Turkish minister is also expected to discuss the oportunities for both countries' contributions to stability across North and East Africa and the Sahel region, with focus on Libya, Sudan and Somalia.
The talks will also deal with the multidimensional cooperation between Turkey and Egypt.
During his latest visit to Cairo on March 23, the Turkish minister attended a meeting of the OIC-Arab League Gaza Contact Group. (end)
ta
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit Egypt on Saturday and meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Fidan will discuss bilateral issues and regional developments, with emphasis on the situation in Gaza Strip which has been subjected to a genocide by the Israeli entity over the past 22 months, the Turkish foreign ministry sources said on Friday.
In addition to addressing the latest developments in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.
The Turkish minister expected to emphasize that Israel's recent actions aiming to annex Gaza and undermine the two-state solution represent the biggest obstacle to regional peace and stability.
The outcomes of the International Conference on Palestine, held in New York on July 28-30 with Turkey's participation, will be also reviewed, according to the sources.
The Turkish minister is also expected to discuss the oportunities for both countries' contributions to stability across North and East Africa and the Sahel region, with focus on Libya, Sudan and Somalia.
The talks will also deal with the multidimensional cooperation between Turkey and Egypt.
During his latest visit to Cairo on March 23, the Turkish minister attended a meeting of the OIC-Arab League Gaza Contact Group. (end)
ta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment