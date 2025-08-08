403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Forecasts Hot, Damp Weather Until Mon.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Meteorological Dept. expects the country to witness hot and humid weather and sporadic rains on some areas on Friday evening, until he early hours of tomorrow.
Visibility is expected to drop to less than one kilometer, acting director of the Dept. Dhrar Al-Ali told KUNA.
Weather charts show that the country is affected by India's seasonal depression and a hot mass of air, which led to high level of humidity and fog, particularly in the coastal areas, from the evening until the early morning, he noted.
The country is likely to see mild southeastern wind with speed ranging between 10 and 42 km/h, he said, adding that the hot, humid and partially cloudy weather could last until Monday.
Al-Ali advised motorists to remain cautious for poor visibility on highways and keep following the weather forecasts on social media for updates. (end)
zhr
Visibility is expected to drop to less than one kilometer, acting director of the Dept. Dhrar Al-Ali told KUNA.
Weather charts show that the country is affected by India's seasonal depression and a hot mass of air, which led to high level of humidity and fog, particularly in the coastal areas, from the evening until the early morning, he noted.
The country is likely to see mild southeastern wind with speed ranging between 10 and 42 km/h, he said, adding that the hot, humid and partially cloudy weather could last until Monday.
Al-Ali advised motorists to remain cautious for poor visibility on highways and keep following the weather forecasts on social media for updates. (end)
zhr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment