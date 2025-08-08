Florida Event Decor Expands Offerings With Chic Event Furniture Acquisition

Florida Event Decor and Chic Event Furniture logos - two leaders in Florida's event décor and furniture rental industry, now united to offer expanded services for corporate events, weddings, and special occasions statewide.

- Jacob BeckerORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Florida Event Decor , a leading provider of high-end event design and décor solutions, today announced the acquisition of Chic Event Furniture, a premier event furniture rental company serving Florida's wedding, corporate, and social event markets. The strategic acquisition combines two of the state's most respected names in event production, expanding inventory, design capabilities, and service coverage for clients across Florida and beyond.Founded in Orlando, Florida Event Decor specializes in delivering exceptional event experiences through creative design, premium décor elements, and seamless production. From large-scale corporate events and trade shows to luxury weddings and private celebrations, the company has built a reputation for transforming venues with high-quality furnishings, custom staging, and tailored décor solutions.Chic Event Furniture, known for its curated collection of stylish seating, tables, bars, and accent pieces, has been a trusted name in the Florida event rentals industry for years. Its inventory of designer furniture, combined with Florida Event Decor's extensive décor and production expertise, creates one of the most comprehensive event rental offerings in the region.“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for both companies and our clients,” said Jacob Becker, Owner of Florida Event Decor.“By joining forces with Chic Event Furniture, we can offer event planners, corporate clients, DMCS and wedding couples an even greater range of event furniture rentals , décor styles, and design options - all backed by our commitment to exceptional service.”The combined company will provide expanded resources for event planners, venues, and corporate event managers, including:* **Full-service event décor solutions** for corporate conferences, product launches, trade shows, and gala dinners.* **Extensive furniture rental inventory**, including designer seating, luxury lounge setups, dining tables, and statement bars.* **Custom staging and event design** to match brand identities, wedding themes, and unique creative visions.* **Statewide delivery and installation**, ensuring seamless service from concept to completion.With the merger, clients can expect more variety, increased availability, and enhanced design flexibility for events of all sizes. From high-profile corporate events in Orlando and Miami to beachfront weddings on the Gulf Coast, the expanded inventory and creative expertise will allow both companies to meet growing demand for premium event rentals in Florida.“This partnership allows us to scale faster while staying true to our shared values of quality, creativity, and reliability,” added Becker.“Whether it's a corporate gala for 1,000 guests or an intimate wedding reception, we now have the resources to deliver unforgettable results every time.”The acquisition also strengthens Florida Event Decor's position as a one-stop solution for event professionals, offering not just furniture rentals, but also custom décor fabrication, floral design coordination, lighting solutions, and event production services. By uniting under one brand, the companies will streamline operations, create efficiencies, and ensure a consistent, elevated client experience.**About Florida Event Decor**Florida Event Decor is a premier event design and décor company specializing in creating unforgettable experiences for corporate events, weddings, trade shows, and social gatherings. Based in Orlando, the company offers full-service event production, premium décor rentals, and creative design solutions throughout Florida. For more information, visit []( ).**About Chic Event Furniture**Chic Event Furniture provides stylish, high-quality event furniture rentals for weddings, corporate functions, galas, and private events. With a curated inventory of designer pieces and a focus on service excellence, Chic Event Furniture has earned a reputation as one of Florida's most trusted event rental providers.**Media Contact:**Jacob BeckerOwnerFlorida Event Decor | Chic Event Furniture... | ...(407) 574-4323 | 407) 888-8233FloridaEventDecor | ChicEventFurniture

