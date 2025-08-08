Video: Saudi Authorities Arrest 3 For Smuggling Over 400,000 Captagon Pills In 'Sheep Wool'

A truck carrying what seemed to be several sheep was stopped at Haditha port in Saudi Arabia, when authorities noticed something amiss.

After the vehicle passed through detectors, and through manual inspection, authorities at the Zakat, Tax and Customs authority managed to thwart a smuggling attempt.

Hidden in so-called "sheep wool" were 406,395 pills of the narcotic "Amphetamine" known as Captagon.

Authorities seized the narcotics and arrested three recipients of the items within the Kingdom.

The arrests were carried out by Zatca, in coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC).

Saudi Arabia authorities often carry out large-scale drug busts to prevent narcotics entering the country and circulating in society, particularly in youth circles.

Just last month, the Kingdom arrested eight for attempting to smuggle 300,000 captagon pills hidden in parts of a vehicle, through Jeddah Islamic Port.