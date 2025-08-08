From Ozempic To Mounjaro: Why Dubai Restaurants Are Rethinking Portion Sizes
With skinny jabs and shrinking waistlines becoming the new normal, many fitness conscious are opting for smaller, selective palate. As a result, the food industry is looking for ways to reimagine the culinary scene. Banc, Downtown Dubai's newest hotspot, has just launched a brand-new menu for reduced appetites due to weightloss injections like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy. Ever since the news went out, it's generated a lot of interest. Everyone's calling it the 'Ozempic menu.' Banc's founders give us the lowdown on the facts, benefits and potential flipside of this trend.
“Let's clear one thing up right away - this isn't an 'Ozempic menu'. We're not doctors, and we're certainly not here to prescribe trends. But what we are seeing, both in London and now in Dubai, is a change in how people are eating. Appetite-suppressing medications like GLP-1s - which are prescribed by professionals for specific medical reasons - have a clear side effect: people just aren't eating as much. We were getting more and more guests asking, 'Can I get a smaller portion of this?' Some would share a main or skip dessert entirely. And we thought, why not meet people halfway? So we created The Mini Bancer – a menu featuring smaller portions of our most-popular dishes and drinks. It's all about flavour, just in less volume,” starts off Mazlum Topcu, co-founder of The Banc, located in Dubai and London. Recommended For You Skydiving, Immersive art: Indoor activities in Abu Dhabi the whole family can enjoy this summer
The founders noticed that in London, the guests still wanted the experience of dining out, but they were choosing differently. Hence, the idea of a 'skinny jab menu'. “The average spending per head dipped, and that has a direct impact on the bottomline. But rather than fight it, we decided to get creative – without compromising on quality or creativity. Rather than a full three-course meal, they will order a few lighter plates,” says co-founder Can Topcu.
The Mini Bancer menu is not just for people on GLP-1s (Type 2 diabetics); Banc is looking at a wider audience. “We're seeing athletes, professionals, even foodies who just want to enjoy greater variety without feeling stuffed. It's also great for people with lighter appetites – or those trying to make more mindful choices without missing out on the pleasure of dining out,” explains Mazlum. The 'skinny jab menu' is for those with smaller appetites but still want to dine out and eat good food.
Can Topcu adds, “And let's be honest, Dubai is a city that loves a good night out, but it also cares deeply about health and image. This kind of menu fits naturally into that lifestyle. It's not about diet culture. It's about choice, balance, and still indulging in your favourite dishes – just in a way that suits how you're feeling that day. Guests don't want to feel left out or embarrassed by leaving half their meal or telling the table they are not drinking because they are on medication, have an early morning workout, or have other commitments.”
By catering to GLP-1 users and health-conscious diners, Banc's 'inclusive' menu could be a game-changer. But what are the potential advantages and disadvantages of the 'Ozempic menu'? Will some diners feel self-conscious about ordering from a menu specifically designed for those on weight-loss medications? “We see this as a new era for hospitality. It challenges us to think beyond 'bigger is better'. A miniature beverage or baklava bite dessert, they still use the same premium ingredients and techniques - it's not a shortcut – and the price reflects the smaller size. It's thoughtful, it's elegant, and frankly, it's a lot more fun than just saying 'no' to dessert,” says Mazlum. “The upside is simple: it's inclusive. Whether you're on a medical programme, watching your portion sizes, or cutting back on drinking, this menu gives people the option to dine how they want. It's respectful of changing appetites, changing drinking habits, and a broader wellness mindset,” adds Can.
The founders also believe that serving smaller portions could reduce food waste, aligning with sustainable dining practices. “It's taken some adjusting. Smaller serves mean we've had to be smarter with curation, but the result is still high-impact and high-value. Sure, a few have called it a gimmick, but you can't please everyone. Introducing something new is always a gamble, but responding to guest feedback isn't trend-chasing – it's just good hospitality,” he says.
After doing a trial run at their London location, the concept has made its UAE debut this month, blending The Banc's signature Mediterranean flavours with a narrower, health-conscious approach to dining. Terming their new menu as 'The Mini Bancer', this is a thoughtfully designed section of the menu, offering lighter, more intentional versions of the restaurant's most popular dishes and beverages. “I think we're just trying to be honest with where people are right now. The way people eat is changing. Their habits, their appetites, their beverage choices – all of it. And as restaurateurs, we either adapt or get left behind. This isn't about Ozempic. It's about flexibility. Hospitality should never be one-size-fits-all,” explains Mazlum.
Banc plans to tap into the UAE's growing market of health-conscious foodies who want nutritious and tasty options. “We're deeply invested in Dubai, but the UAE has so many exciting markets. The feedback here has been incredible, and we're exploring opportunities to grow organically, without losing what makes The Banc special,” Can concludes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment