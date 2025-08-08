From Ozempic To Mounjaro: Why Dubai Restaurants Are Rethinking Portion Sizes

With skinny jabs and shrinking waistlines becoming the new normal‭, ‬many fitness conscious are opting for smaller‭, ‬selective palate‭. ‬As a result‭, ‬the food industry is looking for ways to reimagine the culinary scene‭. ‬Banc‭, ‬Downtown Dubai's newest hotspot‭, ‬has just launched a brand-new menu for reduced appetites due to weightloss injections like Ozempic‭, ‬Mounjaro and Wegovy‭. ‬Ever since the news went out‭, ‬it's generated a lot of interest‭. ‬Everyone's calling it the‭ ‬'Ozempic menu‭.‬'‭ ‬Banc's founders give us the lowdown on the facts‭, ‬benefits and potential flipside of this trend‭. ‬

“Let's clear one thing up right away‭ ‬-‭ ‬this isn't an‭ ‬'Ozempic menu'‭. ‬We're not doctors‭, ‬and we're certainly not here to prescribe trends‭. ‬But what we are seeing‭, ‬both in London and now in Dubai‭, ‬is a change in how people are eating‭. ‬Appetite-suppressing medications like GLP-1s‭ ‬-‭ ‬which are prescribed by professionals for specific medical reasons‭ ‬-‭ ‬have a clear side effect‭: ‬people just aren't eating as much‭. ‬We were getting more and more guests asking‭, ‬'Can I get a smaller portion of this‭?‬'‭ ‬Some would share a main or skip dessert entirely‭. ‬And we thought‭, ‬why not meet people halfway‭? ‬So we created The Mini Bancer‭ ‬–‭ ‬a menu featuring smaller portions of our most-popular dishes and drinks‭. ‬It's all about flavour‭, ‬just in less volume‭,‬”‭ ‬starts off Mazlum Topcu‭, ‬co-founder of The Banc‭, ‬located in Dubai and London‭. ‬

The founders noticed that in London‭, ‬the guests still wanted the experience of dining out‭, ‬but they were choosing differently‭. ‬Hence‭, ‬the idea of a‭ ‬'skinny jab menu'‭. ‬“The average spending per head dipped‭, ‬and that has a direct impact on the bottomline‭. ‬But rather than fight it‭, ‬we decided to get creative‭ ‬–‭ ‬without compromising on quality or creativity‭. ‬Rather than a full three-course meal‭, ‬they will order a few lighter plates‭,‬”‭ ‬says co-founder Can Topcu‭. ‬

The Mini Bancer menu is not just for people on GLP-1s‭ (‬Type 2‭ ‬diabetics‭); ‬Banc is looking at a wider audience‭. ‬“We're seeing athletes‭, ‬professionals‭, ‬even foodies who just want to enjoy greater variety without feeling stuffed‭. ‬It's also great for people with lighter appetites‭ ‬–‭ ‬or those trying to make more mindful choices without missing out on the pleasure of dining out‭,‬”‭ ‬explains Mazlum‭. ‬The‭ ‬'skinny jab menu'‭ ‬is for those with smaller appetites but still want to dine out and eat good food‭. ‬

Can Topcu adds‭, ‬“And let's be honest‭, ‬Dubai is a city that loves a good night out‭, ‬but it also cares deeply about health and image‭. ‬This kind of menu fits naturally into that lifestyle‭. ‬It's not about diet culture‭. ‬It's about choice‭, ‬balance‭, ‬and still indulging in your favourite dishes‭ ‬–‭ ‬just in a way that suits how you're feeling that day‭. ‬Guests don't want to feel left out or embarrassed by leaving half their meal or telling the table they are not drinking because they are on‭ ‬medication‭, ‬have an early morning workout‭, ‬or have other commitments‭.‬”‭ ‬

By catering to GLP-1‭ ‬users and health-conscious diners‭, ‬Banc's‭ ‬'inclusive'‭ ‬menu could be a game-changer‭. ‬But what are the potential advantages and disadvantages of the‭ ‬'Ozempic menu'‭? ‬Will some diners feel self-conscious about ordering from a menu specifically designed for those on weight-loss medications‭? ‬“We see this as a new era for hospitality‭. ‬It challenges us to think beyond‭ ‬'bigger is better'‭. ‬A miniature beverage or baklava bite dessert‭, ‬they still use the same premium ingredients and techniques‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's not a shortcut‭ ‬–‭ ‬and the price reflects the smaller size‭. ‬It's thoughtful‭, ‬it's elegant‭, ‬and frankly‭, ‬it's a lot more fun than just saying‭ ‬'no'‭ ‬to dessert‭,‬”‭ ‬says Mazlum‭. ‬“The upside is simple‭: ‬it's inclusive‭. ‬Whether you're on a medical programme‭, ‬watching your portion sizes‭, ‬or cutting back on drinking‭, ‬this menu gives people the option to dine how they want‭. ‬It's respectful of changing appetites‭, ‬changing drinking habits‭, ‬and a broader wellness mindset‭,‬”‭ ‬adds Can‭. ‬

The founders also believe that serving smaller portions could reduce food waste‭, ‬aligning with sustainable dining practices‭. ‬“It's taken some adjusting‭. ‬Smaller serves mean we've had to be smarter with curation‭, ‬but the result is still high-impact and high-value‭. ‬Sure‭, ‬a few have called it a gimmick‭, ‬but you can't please everyone‭. ‬Introducing something new is always a gamble‭, ‬but responding to guest feedback isn't trend-chasing‭ ‬–‭ ‬it's just good hospitality‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬

After doing a trial run at their London location‭, ‬the concept has made its UAE debut this month‭, ‬blending The Banc's signature Mediterranean flavours with a narrower‭, ‬health-conscious approach to dining‭. ‬Terming their new menu as‭ ‬'The Mini Bancer'‭, ‬this is a thoughtfully designed section of the menu‭, ‬offering lighter‭, ‬more intentional versions of the restaurant's most popular dishes and beverages‭. ‬“I think we're just trying to be honest with where people are right now‭. ‬The way people eat is changing‭. ‬Their habits‭, ‬their appetites‭, ‬their beverage choices‭ ‬–‭ ‬all of it‭. ‬And as restaurateurs‭, ‬we either adapt or get left behind‭. ‬This isn't about Ozempic‭. ‬It's about flexibility‭. ‬Hospitality should never be one-size-fits-all‭,‬”‭ ‬explains Mazlum‭. ‬

Banc plans to tap into the UAE's growing market of health-conscious foodies who want nutritious and tasty options‭. ‬“We're deeply invested in Dubai‭, ‬but the UAE has so many exciting markets‭. ‬The feedback here has been incredible‭, ‬and we're exploring opportunities to grow organically‭, ‬without losing what makes The Banc special‭,‬”‭ ‬Can concludes‭. ‬