Sharjah: Fire Breaks Out In Clothes Warehouse Teams Working To Contain Blaze

A fire broke out today evening in a clothing warehouse in the second Hamriyah Free Zone.

Sharjah Police General and the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority began dealing with the fire, immediately upon receiving the report.

Authorities said efforts to control the fire are underway, to prevent it from spreading to adjacent sites.

Last week, a fire at a used auto parts warehouse in Sharjah's Industrial Area 10, and was soon brought under control. The blaze did not result in any injuries, and authorities said investigations would begin after the cooling operations were completed.

UAE residents reported seeing the smoke when they stepped out for Friday prayers around noon on August 1.