Sharjah: Fire Breaks Out In Clothes Warehouse Teams Working To Contain Blaze
A fire broke out today evening in a clothing warehouse in the second Hamriyah Free Zone.
Sharjah Police General and the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority began dealing with the fire, immediately upon receiving the report.Recommended For You Skydiving, Immersive art: Indoor activities in Abu Dhabi the whole family can enjoy this summer
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Authorities said efforts to control the fire are underway, to prevent it from spreading to adjacent sites.
Last week, a fire at a used auto parts warehouse in Sharjah's Industrial Area 10, and was soon brought under control. The blaze did not result in any injuries, and authorities said investigations would begin after the cooling operations were completed.
UAE residents reported seeing the smoke when they stepped out for Friday prayers around noon on August 1.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment