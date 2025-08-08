Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Muslim World League Slams Israeli Plan To Reoccupy Gaza

Muslim World League Slams Israeli Plan To Reoccupy Gaza


2025-08-08 02:01:49
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Muslim World League has strongly condemned the Israeli government's plan to fully reoccupy the Gaza Strip, describing it as a dangerous decision that undermines prospects for ending the war and achieving peace.
In a statement issued Friday, the League's General Secretariat affirmed that the move reflects ongoing Israeli policies that disregard the lives and dignity of the Palestinian people, and continue to violate humanitarian values, international laws, and norms in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Isa warned of the catastrophic consequences of this decision, especially amid the ongoing siege, starvation, and displacement faced by Gaza's residents.
He reiterated the League's call for the international community to uphold its moral and legal responsibilities and take serious action to halt the war machine led by the occupying authorities, and to end one of the most severe humanitarian tragedies of our time.

MENAFN08082025000067011011ID1109904327

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search