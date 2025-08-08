Postalocity Cuts Down Utility Mailing Costs With New 99-Cent Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Postalocity helps municipalities cut costs amid the USPS rate increases and rising paper costs.

Wichita, KS , Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the recent USPS postage hike and rising paper costs, Postalocity has unveiled a game-changing solution that helps municipalities and utility providers dramatically reduce their utility bill mailing expenses. With first-class mailing rates jumping from $0.73 to $0.78 and metered letters increasing from $0.69 to $0.74, organizations that rely on traditional mail delivery are now facing a sharp rise in operating costs.

Postalocity's new offer - just $0.99 per one-page black-and-white bill - includes print mail , envelope stuffing, postage, and delivery. This all-inclusive rate is designed to be a cost-effective alternative to in-house mail processing. Compared to current market prices, this offer can cut mailing expenses by up to 20% , helping municipalities stay within budget and avoid passing costs onto residents.

“Postalocity's $0.99 rate saved our budget and simplified our mailing process. It's a no-brainer,” said a utility clerk from a municipal utility in the Midwest.







Postalocity

The United States Postal Service's latest price increase, which took effect on July 13, is already impacting government entities and utilities across the country. These changes, combined with paper prices that have surged 25 percent to 40 percent since 2021, are significantly inflating utility bill mailing costs. Even a $0.05 increase per mailed bill could add tens of thousands of dollars to a city's annual mailing budget.

For municipalities and agencies already operating under tight financial constraints, this could mean cutting essential services or raising local taxes and fees. That's why finding a scalable, cost-saving solution like Postalocity is essential.

By outsourcing their utility bill mailing through Postalocity, agencies can eliminate the need for in-house printing, envelope stuffing, and post office trips. The entire process is handled through a secure online portal, allowing clients to upload documents, monitor mailings, and track delivery, all without leaving their desks.

Postalocity also supports certified mailing, invoice notifications, and other time-sensitive documents. The platform is powered by Broadstrokeinc.com , a leader in print mail technology known for its reliability, accuracy, and customer service. With everything integrated into a single solution, users benefit from improved efficiency, reduced labor costs, and predictable pricing, even as USPS rates continue to climb.

For utility providers and local governments, waiting only makes the problem worse. As postage rates trend upward, now is the time to lock in an affordable mailing solution. Switching to Postalocity allows agencies to control their budgets, keep services running smoothly, and keep customers happy.

To learn more or get started with Postalocity's 99-cent utility bill mailing solution, visit .

About Postalocity

Postalocity is a full-service provider of outsourced mailing solutions, helping businesses and municipalities streamline their operations and focus on their core services. The company specializes in managing the entire process - print, fold, stuff, and mail - with reliable, customized solutions tailored to each client's needs. Known for speed and efficiency, Postalocity guarantees that any job received by 3:00 PM is mailed out by 6:00 PM the next business day. From utility bill mailing to official notices, Postalocity offers a fast, secure, and cost-effective approach to professional mail service management.

###

Media Contact

Postalocity

820 W 2nd, Wichita, KS 67203

(315) 254-5331

























Attachment

Postalocity Cuts Down Utility Mailing Costs With New 99-Cent Solution