StuDIYo Lab Launches TinkerShed Crate to drive skill-based learning in the UAE
(MENAFN- Blitz PR) StuDIYo Lab, the UAE’s pioneering hands-on learning and woodworking design technology center for children, is proud to announce the launch of its newest innovation: TinkerShed Crate, a plug-and-play maker lab in a box that empowers schools, individuals, startups, and educational institutions to set up woodworking activities for children easily and affordably.
With a strong presence across the UAE, StuDIYo Lab has delivered skill-based learning experiences and programs that blend creativity, design, and real-world making. With the UAE Ministry of Education rolling out a nationwide policy that prioritizes project-based learning and skill-based assessment, StuDIYo Lab known for its engaging workshops in woodworking, product design, and design technology, is now taking its mission to the next level by making skill-based learning scalable and accessible through TinkerShed Crate.
TinkerShed Crate is a compact, ready-to-use solution that includes everything needed to kick-start a hands-on woodworking program for children aged five and older. Each crate comes with 14 child-safe machines, over 536 beginner-friendly tools and materials, 54 individual project kits and step-by-step guides, making it easy to deploy in classrooms, activity centers, or even small community spaces with no prior setup experience required.
“We created TinkerShed Crate to lower the barrier to entry for hands-on learning and empower more children with access to skill-based learning,” said Lina Sadek, Founder of StuDIYo Lab. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen the incredible impact of woodworking on children’s creativity, confidence, and critical thinking. Now, with this crate, we’re making it possible for anyone, whether it’s a teacher in a school, a startup, or a parent-led initiative, to bring those same powerful experiences to life, anywhere.”
TinkerShed Crate is designed to complement international curricula like IB, STEAM, and NGSS, and supports key learning outcomes such as creativity, problem-solving, fine motor skills, and spatial awareness. It’s also a cost-effective alternative to traditional makerspaces, which can cost up to five times more in setup and infrastructure. At just AED 33,000 per unit, the crate offers a smart, scalable solution for schools and enrichment providers across the region.
With the launch in the UAE, StuDIYo Lab will also make TinkerShed Crate available to startups, schools, and individuals in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and India, expanding its impact and supporting a wider movement toward future-ready, skill-based education.
