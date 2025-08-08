Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc : Today reported financial results and recent highlights for the second quarter of 2025. "We have turned the corner from proof-of-concept studies and will be sprinting toward regulatory clarity for the remainder of the year," said Jared Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics. "As we shore up our intellectual property, get a clear registration path for pelareorep, and allow our GOBLET data to mature, we will establish our position as the only platform immunotherapy in gastrointestinal tumors." The Poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting features translational data further demonstrating pelareorep's mechanism of action. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading up one cent at $0.93.

