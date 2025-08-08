Photronics Extends Capability With The First Installation Of A Merchant Multi-Beam Mask Writer In The United States
“This installation marks the first multi-beam writer in production for the merchant market in the U.S. extending Photronics leadership in support of U.S. Government Trusted and commercial advanced photomask applications in the U.S. and globally,” said CEO George Macricostas.“The multibeam tool leverages a massively parallel writing engine to deliver unprecedented speed and performance for U.S. built merchant photomask products. We look forward to collaborating with our customers to deploy this capability to improve their time to market and end-product IC performance. Photronics continues to build on our U.S. based flagship IC technology center to enhance capabilities of the only U.S. based high end mask merchant facility.”
Added CTO Chris Progler,“In addition to writing speed, the multi-beam platform enables highly complex IC mask shapes to be written such as those found in critical curvilinear style designs. By enabling production of these new IC design forms, it creates opportunities for our U.S. and global customers to deliver higher performing IC products faster. This multibeam system is also capable to write the finest resolution EUV and nanoimprint masks allowing Photronics to directly support the most advanced U.S. photomask masks needs from our U.S. based technology center. We are engaged with multiple customers now to pilot and qualify this unique U.S. merchant capability.”
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information can be accessed at .
