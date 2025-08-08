From Creta To Scorpio: Top 10 Suvs That Ruled Indian Roads In July 2025

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) July 2025 saw a slight increase in Indian auto sales compared to July 2024. While SUVs remained popular, with the Hyundai Creta leading, some major players experienced significant drops, while others saw impressive growth.

July 2025 wasn't a booming month for the Indian auto industry. 346,669 units sold, compared to 343,026 in July 2024. Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra continued to lead. Hyundai and Tata Motors saw big yearly sales drops of 10.3% and 11.6%.

SUVs remain super popular. The Hyundai Creta took first place, selling 16,898 units, down slightly from 17,350 last July. Despite the slight dip, the Creta beat the Maruti Brezza and Mahindra Scorpio (Scorpio N + Scorpio Classic).

Maruti Suzuki sold 14,065 Brezza units in July 2025, a small 4% yearly dip.Mahindra sold 13,747 Scorpio units, a 12% increase.Maruti Suzuki's Fronx was the 4th best-selling SUV, with 12,872 units sold, up 18% from 10,925 in July 2024.Tata Nexon and Punch followed, selling 12,825 and 10,785 units. Both saw significant drops compared to last July.With 9,845 units sold, the Mahindra Thar was the 7th best-selling SUV in July 2025, a 125% yearly jump.Toyota Hyryder, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet took 8th, 9th, and 10th places. Hyryder saw 19% growth, while Venue and Sonet dropped 9% and 19%.