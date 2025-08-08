Sweetgreen, Expedia Group, Monster Beverage Draw Highest Retail Chatter Among Consumer Names: Here's Why

Retail chatter for Sweetgreen, Expedia Group, and Monster Beverage Corp improved to 'extremely bullish' territory on Stocktwits, with message count seeing a massive jump in the last 24 hours, making these three the top-discussed consumer and retail companies. Here's a look at what is driving the chatter on Stocktwits:

1. Sweetgreen (SG): The retail user message count on the stock witnessed a 4,000% jump in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits following Sweetgreen's quarterly earnings on Thursday. Retail sentiment on the stock improved to 'extremely bullish' territory from 'bearish' a day ago, with chatter at 'extremely high' levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

SG sentiment and message volume August 8, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Sweetgreen tumbled nearly 25% in premarket trading on Friday after the company lowered its full-year same-store sales forecast in a sign that dining out continues to see a cautious approach by consumers in the U.S. who are facing higher prices of products due to President Donald Trump's tariffs.

A user on Stocktwits noted that Sweetgreen was more of an economic downturn story.

2. Expedia Group (EXPE): Retail message count on the stock jumped 3,400% on Stocktwits in the last 24 hours after the travel booking company lifted its annual revenue forecast.

Retail sentiment on Expedia improved to 'extremely bullish,' compared to 'neutral' a day ago, with chatter at 'extremely high' levels, according to Stocktwits data.

EXPE sentiment and message volume August 8, 2025, as of 7:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Expedia were up about 17% before the bell as a sharp recovery in business travel demand helped post better-than-expected second-quarter results. A bearish user on Stocktwits said that there would be huge profit-taking once the markets open on Friday.

3. Monster Beverage Corp (MNST): The retail user message count on Stocktwits for Monster Beverage jumped 3,000% over the last 24 hours after the company reported second-quarter results on Thursday. Retail sentiment on the stock was in the 'extremely bullish' territory, compared to 'neutral' a day ago, with chatter at 'high' levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

MNST sentiment and message volume August 8, 2025, as of 7:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Monster Beverage were up nearly 9% at $66.08 in premarket trading after the company's quarterly results beat analysts' expectations.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that the stock could touch the high 60s during Friday's trading.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.