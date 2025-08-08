Legionnaires' Disease Lawyers Hold Community Meeting In Harlem To Answer Harlemites' Questions About The Growing Harlem Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak

HARLEM, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, August 7th, Legionnaires' disease lawyers held a community meeting in Harlem. The meeting was held at the Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel located at 233 W. 125th St, New York, NY 10027. Legionnaires' disease lawyers Jory Lange and Scott Harford , who have in-depth experience with Legionnaires' disease lawsuits in New York City and have helped Legionnaires' disease victims from Harlem, Washington Heights, the Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn in previous Legionnaires' disease outbreaks, organized the meeting to answer the community's urgent questions. "We wanted to inform the community about the ongoing Legionnaires' disease outbreak that has infected 81 Harlem residents with Legionnaires' disease, hospitalized at least 24 people, and caused the deaths of 3 people. Many people are really worried right now," said Jory Lange.

"There is a lot of fear in the community about what buildings are involved in the outbreak," says Lange, "Harlemites want to know which 11 buildings tested positive and what is being done to ensure this doesn't happen again."

During the meeting, people from all over Harlem stopped by to learn about Legionnaires' disease and ask questions and express their worries during this outbreak. Most people who attended wanted to take information back to their community groups and building organizations to help quell anxiety and fear in their community. "One woman said she was worried about whether the building she lived in was one of those with a cooling tower testing positive for legionella. One man was worried that his window unit air-conditioner could bring Legionella bacteria into his home. Another woman expressed concerns that she hasn't been given enough information about how she can protect herself and her community. Several people asked if wearing a mask would protect them from Legionnaires' disease. Unfortunately, masks can't prevent Legionnaires' disease," Jory Lange says. "People want to know what's going on. People want to know what's being done to stop this outbreak and prevent future Legionnaires' outbreaks. Most of all, people want to know which building's cooling tower caused this outbreak."

Could Building Owners' Have Prevented the Harlem Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak?

"Absolutely. It's not rocket science. The water in cooling towers has to be properly treated with antimicrobials to prevent legionella bacteria from growing out of control inside the cooling towers. It's not that different from treating the water in a pool or hot tub. Building owners have a legal obligation to make sure that their cooling towers are properly operated and maintained. But when building owners fail to properly maintain their cooling towers, the consequence can be catastrophic," says Jory Lange . "That's what we're seeing in the Harlem Legionnaires' disease outbreak."

"Legionnaires' disease is a very serious illness. Most people who get Legionnaires' disease will require hospitalization. 1 out of every 10 people who become sick with Legionnaires' disease will die. This is why ensuring outbreaks like this are prevented is critical," says prominent Manhattan attorney Scott Harford .

Legionnaires' Disease Victims' Rights

"It's important that people know their rights," says Jory Lange. "Many people don't know that they may have a right to legal compensation if they got Legionnaires' disease from a cooling tower in Harlem."

Fifteen victims of the Harlem Legionnaires' disease outbreak have asked Legionnaires' disease lawyers Jory Lange and Scott Harford to help them seek legal compensation. The lawyers are helping victims of the Harlem Legionnaires disease outbreak seek compensation for their medical expenses, lost wages, and the terrible ordeal they have been through.

