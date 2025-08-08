3 Big Matches WWE Could Book For Roman Reigns At Clash In Paris 2025

Roman Reigns' next moves in WWE could shake up Clash in Paris. Here are three big possibilities.

Seth Rollins struck Roman Reigns with a chair at WrestleMania 41 to claim his spot as World Heavyweight Champion. Paul Heyman's betrayal sealed the deal, but not before a fake act of loyalty against CM Punk.

Reigns could challenge Rollins for the title, though the path won't be easy with CM Punk and LA Knight in contention. Punk claimed the championship after a battle with Gunther at SummerSlam, while Knight beat Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event XL before cashing in at The Biggest Party of the Summer. This could set up a Fatal Four-Way for the title.

On RAW before SummerSlam, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed took down Reigns and Jey Uso. The Auszilla then stole Reigns' Jordan sneakers and has been flaunting them as the“Shoe-La-Fala,” mocking the Tribal Chief's Ula Fala.

Reed even managed to swipe the sneakers again on this week's RAW. A singles match at Clash in Paris could see Reigns trying to reclaim both his pride and his shoes.

As long as Seth Rollins has his faction, The Vision, Roman Reigns can't seem to get a clean win over him. A six-man tag team match at Clash in Paris could change that.

Reigns might team with The Usos, or perhaps CM Punk and LA Knight, to face Rollins and his crew. With two strong team options, The Tribal Chief could finally turn the tables on his former Shield brother.