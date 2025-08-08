MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 8, 2025 3:26 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on Securing Azure Inside Out: AZ-104 & AZ-500 in One Go

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on 'Securing Azure Inside Out: AZ-104 & AZ-500 in One Go'. This masterclass will focus on helping participants understand Microsoft Azure from both an administrative and security perspective. It will begin with a comprehensive overview of the AZ-104 and AZ-500 certification paths, clarifying the structure, focus areas, and how they complement each other. The session will then delve into the AZ-500 exam, highlighting key topics and objectives to prepare learners for its requirements. A foundational segment on the Zero Trust Security Model will introduce participants to modern security principles essential for protecting cloud environments. The session will also explore Azure Virtual Network (VNET) architecture, explaining how it supports secure and scalable cloud infrastructure. Special attention will be given to Network Security Groups (NSGs), which play a vital role in controlling inbound and outbound traffic within Azure. The class will wrap up with a Q&A session, offering attendees the opportunity to clarify doubts and engage directly with the expert trainer.

When

06 Sep (Sat)

08:30 – 09:30 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending this masterclass will provide focused guidance for those seeking a comprehensive understanding of Azure certification pathways. It will bridge knowledge between administrative functions and security operations, offering strategic clarity for professionals who want to specialize in both. The session will especially be beneficial for those unsure about how to balance the learning requirements of AZ-104 and AZ-500 or determine which to pursue first. By unpacking core concepts like Zero Trust implementation, virtual network architecture, and security controls like Network Security Groups, the session will support informed decision-making around skill development. Whether exploring career transitions, aiming for certification, or managing Azure in real-world environments, participants will gain structured insights to help streamline their preparation. The dedicated Q&A segment will add additional value by allowing direct interaction with the expert trainer to resolve individual doubts and align career goals with certification strategies. This session will be ideal for those aiming to future-proof their role in a rapidly evolving world of cloud security.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field. With actionable advice and real-world examples, this session will equip learners with the skills needed to fortify web applications and stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

Agenda

. Overview of AZ-104 & AZ-500 Combo Course

. AZ-500 Exam Overview and Key Highlights

. Introduction to Zero Trust Security Model

. Understanding Azure VNET Architecture

. Role and Importance of NSG (Network Security Groups)

. Q & A Session with Trainer

Registration Link



Course Link



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to ... or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UAE: +971 569-908-131