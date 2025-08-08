Declaration Partners Invests In CP Group, A Manufacturer Of Equipment For The Recycling And Waste Management Industry

Transaction designed to support investments in growth, R&D, and customer service; Leadership to remain in place

- Bob DavisSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Declaration Partners , a private investment firm, today announced it has acquired a majority stake in CP Group to further facilitate the company's ongoing growth. San Diego-based CP Group is a leading designer, manufacturer, and integrator of advanced material recovery facilities (MRFs) and sorting technologies. The partnership represents a significant milestone in CP Group's 50-year evolution, providing the capital foundation and strategic resources necessary to accelerate innovation, expand operational capabilities, and strengthen the company's long-standing position as the definitive sortation system leader in the waste and recycling industry.Bob Davis, retiring CP Group Chairman, said,“I am grateful for CP's loyal employees who have propelled us to lead the industry through their dedication and innovation. Declaration's long-term perspective and family-oriented mindset make it the perfect fit to maintain our special culture and take CP to the next level.”The partnership enables CP Group to significantly expand its engineering and research capabilities, with planned investments in advanced automation technologies, artificial intelligence integration, and next-generation sorting systems. These investments will strengthen the company's ability to deliver superior recovery rates, operational efficiency, and economic value to customers while both addressing emerging needs and trends in the industry and maintaining its industry-leading reputation for reliability and performance.Terry Schneider, CP Group CEO, said,“CP has introduced many groundbreaking innovations and patented technologies to help our customers improve safety, efficiency, and output at material recovery facilities and auto shredding plants. With Declaration's investment, we are primed to accelerate the introduction of new technologies and automation solutions for our partners, while maintaining the legendary quality and reliability of our products. We look forward to working with the Declaration team.”Declaration views CP Group as a platform for growth, with both organic growth drivers and potential add-on acquisition opportunities. Within the industrials space, Declaration has partnered with management teams of other platform companies in recent years, including Enstructure (operator of marine terminals), New Frontier Materials (provider of aggregates and asphalt), and LMI (tech-enabled consultancy to the US government), to grow these businesses and achieve outstanding outcomes for customers, employees, and shareholders.Charles Rayner, Partner at Declaration, said,“We are delighted to partner with the CP Group leadership team to support the company's next chapter of growth. The long-term market trends and opportunity for meaningful innovation make CP a great fit for family office investment, which is why we have reserved significant additional capital to support the company in the coming years. We will maintain and expand the company's USA-based manufacturing, which provides superior durability and cutting-edge automation. CP is now even better positioned to help solve customer and industry challenges holistically.”About CP GroupCP Group is a leading designer and manufacturer of material sortation and recovery equipment in the waste and recycling industry. CP Group provides a variety of sorting solutions worldwide, including Material Recovery Facility (MRF) engineering design, manufacturing, installation and customer services. Custom turn-key systems by CP Group include residential recycling, commercial and industrial, municipal solid waste, engineered fuel, construction and demolition, fiber sorting, plastic sorting, and electronic waste processing.About Declaration PartnersWith approximately $2.2 billion in assets under management, Declaration Partners is an investment firm specializing in private investments (including platform companies), real estate, and GP solutions. With headquarters in New York and an office in the Washington, DC area, Declaration launched to invest on behalf of its anchor investor, David Rubenstein, and now also partners with family offices and like-minded institutions.

