Two Injured As Enemy Shells Kupiansk With MLRS
According to the report, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kupiansk district this morning.
"At around 09:00, MLRS fire hit Konstytutsii Avenue in Kupiansk, injuring a man born in 1962 and a woman born in 1955," the post reads.
Kanashevych added that at around 04:30, a grain facility in the village of Ploske also came under fire.
Photo: Andrii Kanashevych / Facebook
