Two Injured As Enemy Shells Kupiansk With MLRS

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Kanashevych, deputy head of the Kupiansk District State Administration, reported the attack on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kupiansk district this morning.

"At around 09:00, MLRS fire hit Konstytutsii Avenue in Kupiansk, injuring a man born in 1962 and a woman born in 1955," the post reads.

Kanashevych added that at around 04:30, a grain facility in the village of Ploske also came under fire.

Photo: Andrii Kanashevych / Facebook