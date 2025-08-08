Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Injured As Enemy Shells Kupiansk With MLRS

2025-08-08 07:05:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andrii Kanashevych, deputy head of the Kupiansk District State Administration, reported the attack on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kupiansk district this morning.



 Read also: Russian troops attack suburbs of Kherson with drone, injuring two people

"At around 09:00, MLRS fire hit Konstytutsii Avenue in Kupiansk, injuring a man born in 1962 and a woman born in 1955," the post reads.

Kanashevych added that at around 04:30, a grain facility in the village of Ploske also came under fire.

Photo: Andrii Kanashevych / Facebook

