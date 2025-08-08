Disposable Endoscopes Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, And Market Forecast 2024-2032 Olympus, Boston Scientific, And Ambu Drive Market Innovation With Innovative Product Launches

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The disposable endoscopes market, segmented by product, application, end-user, and geography, is projected to expand significantly, reaching USD 5.74 billion by 2032 from USD 2.65 billion in 2024. Driven by rising healthcare-associated infections, chronic diseases, and technological advancements, North America is set to dominate this growth.

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 The "Disposable Endoscopes - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The disposable endoscopes market is poised for steady growth, primarily driven by the increased need for effective infection control solutions and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions. With a market valuation of USD 2.65 billion in 2024, this sector is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.19%, reaching USD 5.74 billion by 2032. The growth is particularly fueled by an urgent demand for alternatives to reusable endoscopes that pose significant risks of cross-contamination and infection, especially in high-risk healthcare settings like ICUs and emergency departments.

The chronic conditions boosting this demand include gastrointestinal, respiratory, and urological disorders. For instance, nearly half of the global female population and over one-third of males suffer from at least one functional gastrointestinal disorder, according to the World Gastroenterology Organization in 2023. Similarly, the Urology Foundation reports that about 50% of individuals in the UK have experienced a urological condition.

The disposable endoscopes market is divided into segments by product (bronchoscopes, gastroscopes, duodenoscopes, laryngoscope, and others), application (pulmonology, gastroenterology, urology, ENT, and others), and end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others), covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The bronchoscopes segment is expected to hold substantial revenue share in 2024 due to its critical role in diagnosing and treating pulmonary diseases.

North America is predicted to lead the global market, propelled by the increasing risk of healthcare-associated infections, prevalent chronic conditions, and significant technological advancements. According to the CDC in 2024, around 1 in 31 hospital patients in the U.S. acquire an HAI, emphasizing the indispensable need for sterile, single-use devices like disposable endoscopes.

Leading market players such as Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Ambu Inc. are continuously driving innovations. Recent developments include Olympus's launch of the Vathin E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope, showcasing the market's dynamic nature. Similarly, in April 2023, Verathon unveiled the BFlexT 2, a next-generation single-use bronchoscope.

While the market shows promise, challenges like environmental concerns from medical waste and limited application in complex procedures remain. Despite these constraints, the impetus for safer healthcare practices is expected to fuel market growth.

Key players in the market include Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ambu Inc., and others. These companies are at the forefront of product innovation and strategic partnerships, which, along with favorable reimbursement frameworks and strong regional healthcare investments, are expected to drive market expansion.

For more detailed insights, the report addresses the disposable endoscopes market's current size, key product developments, top-performing regions, and the primary market opportunities. This comprehensive overview serves stakeholders, including product providers, research organizations, and healthcare infrastructure investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Disposable Endoscopes Market Report Introduction

2. Disposable Endoscopes Market Executive Summary

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

4.1. The United States

4.2. Europe

4.3. Japan

4.4. China

5. Disposable Endoscopes Market Key Factors Analysis

5.1. Disposable Endoscopes Market Drivers

5.2. Disposable Endoscopes Market Restraints and Challenges

5.3. Disposable Endoscopes Market Opportunities

6. Disposable Endoscopes Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Disposable Endoscopes Market Assessment

7.1. By Product

7.2. By Application

7.3. By End-User

7.4. By Geography

8. Disposable Endoscopes Market Company and Product Profiles

8.1. Olympus Corporation

8.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

8.3. Ambu Inc.

8.4. ProSurg Inc.

8.5. Baxter

8.6. Teleflex Incorporated

8.7. Flexicare Medical Limited

8.8. AUG Medical

8.9. NeoScope Inc

8.10. Xenocor Inc.

8.11. 3NT Medical

8.12. Corinth MedTech, Inc.

8.13. PENTAX Medical

8.14. Daichuan medical

8.15. Omnivision

8.16. Verathon

9. KOL Views

