Uzbekistan's Navoi Draws Billions In Investment, Unleashing Industrial Growth

This was emphasized during a government meeting chaired by
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at which the results of recent
reforms and plans for the region's future development were
discussed.
The Presidential Decree dated December 12, 2024,“On Additional
Measures for the Socio-Economic Development of Navoi Region,” has
significantly expanded the region's development prospects. In the
first half of this year alone, Navoi attracted $643 million in
investments and recorded exports exceeding $635 million. New
production capacities worth $550 million were launched, along with
1,140 trade and service facilities.
Despite this progress, substantial untapped potential remains.
The President Mirziyoyev noted that, beyond large-scale industrial
development, there are broad opportunities for expanding livestock
farming, utilizing pasturelands, and growing the service
economy.
Navoi Region accounts for 20 percent of Uzbekistan's mineral
resources and 43 percent of the country's pasturelands. The
presence of major enterprises and modern infrastructure also
creates strong demand across supporting sectors.
To unlock this potential, a Regional Reform Headquarters has
been established. During the meeting, new investment projects
developed from business community proposals were presented.
Investors have expressed willingness to invest $566 million in
the development of eight mineral deposits located in Gazgan,
Nurata, Khatirchi, Navbahor, and Uchkuduk. These projects are
expected to increase industrial output by 2.5 trillion Uzbek soums
and add $100 million to export revenues.
For example, the Nurata district is home to an estimated 750
million cubic meters of granite. Plans have been proposed to
establish a 50-hectare industrial zone dedicated to granite
processing.
Social support initiatives were also discussed. Among them are
plans to provide low-income families with solar panels and mobile
retail units as part of poverty reduction efforts.
Overall, the region has developed an additional package of
projects worth $1.6 billion. These initiatives are projected to
create 10,000 new jobs, generate 1 trillion soums in budget
revenues, and boost exports by $238 million.
President Mirziyoyev gave specific instructions to improve the
economic efficiency of these projects. He pointed out the lack of
cooperation between large and small businesses and emphasized the
need to better integrate small enterprises into regional value
chains through guaranteed procurement systems. The goal is to
double the contribution of small businesses to the regional
economy.
Further attention will be given to the development and
sustainable use of pasturelands by improving water access and
increasing food production.
The average wage in Navoi Region is currently 1.5 times higher
than the national average, driving strong demand for goods and
services. In response, the President instructed officials to
develop modern recreation zones, expand tourism infrastructure, and
en
