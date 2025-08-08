Uzbekistan's Navoi Draws Billions In Investment, Unleashing Industrial Growth

This was emphasized during a government meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at which the results of recent reforms and plans for the region's future development were discussed.

The Presidential Decree dated December 12, 2024,“On Additional Measures for the Socio-Economic Development of Navoi Region,” has significantly expanded the region's development prospects. In the first half of this year alone, Navoi attracted $643 million in investments and recorded exports exceeding $635 million. New production capacities worth $550 million were launched, along with 1,140 trade and service facilities.

Despite this progress, substantial untapped potential remains. The President Mirziyoyev noted that, beyond large-scale industrial development, there are broad opportunities for expanding livestock farming, utilizing pasturelands, and growing the service economy.

Navoi Region accounts for 20 percent of Uzbekistan's mineral resources and 43 percent of the country's pasturelands. The presence of major enterprises and modern infrastructure also creates strong demand across supporting sectors.

To unlock this potential, a Regional Reform Headquarters has been established. During the meeting, new investment projects developed from business community proposals were presented.

Investors have expressed willingness to invest $566 million in the development of eight mineral deposits located in Gazgan, Nurata, Khatirchi, Navbahor, and Uchkuduk. These projects are expected to increase industrial output by 2.5 trillion Uzbek soums and add $100 million to export revenues.

For example, the Nurata district is home to an estimated 750 million cubic meters of granite. Plans have been proposed to establish a 50-hectare industrial zone dedicated to granite processing.

Social support initiatives were also discussed. Among them are plans to provide low-income families with solar panels and mobile retail units as part of poverty reduction efforts.

Overall, the region has developed an additional package of projects worth $1.6 billion. These initiatives are projected to create 10,000 new jobs, generate 1 trillion soums in budget revenues, and boost exports by $238 million.

President Mirziyoyev gave specific instructions to improve the economic efficiency of these projects. He pointed out the lack of cooperation between large and small businesses and emphasized the need to better integrate small enterprises into regional value chains through guaranteed procurement systems. The goal is to double the contribution of small businesses to the regional economy.

Further attention will be given to the development and sustainable use of pasturelands by improving water access and increasing food production.

The average wage in Navoi Region is currently 1.5 times higher than the national average, driving strong demand for goods and services. In response, the President instructed officials to develop modern recreation zones, expand tourism infrastructure, and en