Uzbekistan, China Engage In Talks To Boost Trade And Investment Co-Op

2025-08-08 05:15:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 8. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bobur Usmanov, met with the Ambassador of China to Uzbekistan, Yu Jun, to discuss key bilateral issues, including political relations, Trend reports.

In the course of the discussions, the sides reviewed key topics on the Uzbek-Chinese agenda, including political relations, trade, economic cooperation, investment opportunities, and collaboration within multilateral frameworks.

The parties also exchanged views on the schedule of joint events planned for the remainder of the year, aiming to further deepen bilateral ties.

This meeting follows a period of strengthened economic relations between the two countries. In the previous fiscal year, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China exceeded $13 billion, and both sides reaffirmed their strategic commitment to achieving the target of $20 billion set by the leadership of the countries.

