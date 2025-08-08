Israeli Cabinet Approves Netanyahu's Plan To Occupy Gaza City

News sources report that Israel's security cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to fully occupy the city of Gaza. At the same time, reports have emerged regarding a plan for the forced evacuation of Palestinian civilians by early October.

According to Reuters, Israel's security cabinet has agreed to the plan presented by Netanyahu to seize control of Gaza City. Although official details have yet to be released by the Israeli government, Israeli media view the plan as a continuation of the country's ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Axios reporter Barak Ravid posted on X (formerly Twitter) citing Israeli officials who stated that all Palestinian civilians must leave Gaza City by October 7 and relocate to central camps or alternative areas.

These decisions come amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. International organizations have raised alarms over the conditions facing civilians and the sharp rise in internal displacement.

Since the outbreak of the recent war between Israel and Hamas, Gaza City has become the focal point of heavy clashes, with large numbers of civilians killed or injured. The United Nations and human rights organizations have repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire and stronger protection for civilians.

Despite global concern, the Israeli government has reiterated its intent to continue military operations until Hamas's military infrastructure is entirely dismantled. Analysts warn that the plan to occupy Gaza and evacuate its residents could worsen human rights conditions and trigger a new wave of mass displacement.

If implemented, the plan would mark one of the most significant escalations since the start of the conflict, potentially reshaping the political and humanitarian landscape of the region.

The international community is under increasing pressure to intervene diplomatically and prevent further deterioration, as fears grow over long-term regional instability and irreversible damage to civilian life in Gaza.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram